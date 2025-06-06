Dy CM meets three times National Wushu Champion ‘Geenakshi’

Jammu, June 05: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, Thursday met a young budding Wushu champion, Geenakshi Mehra, who brought laurels to J&K by winning gold medal in the National Wushu Championship held between May 26 to May 31.

Pertinently, 10-year-old Geenakshi had already won the gold medals in Khelo India Women League Nationals 2024 held in Gandhi Nagar, Gujrat and National Wushu Championship held in Tarantaran, (Punjab). The deputy Chief minister applauded Geenakshi for her remarkable achievements and encouraged her to strive hard for excellence. He also congratulated her parents for their support to the girl. He assured his unwavering support to her saying that the government is committed to elevate the culture of sports in junior and sub-junior female athletes. He asserted that the female athletes should receive the best possible support to achieve global excellence. Choudhary also reaffirmed the government’s commitment in promoting sports with modern infrastructure and opportunities for the sportspersons in J&K.