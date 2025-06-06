Sports

Dy CM meets three times National Wushu Champion ‘Geenakshi’

Lauds her remarkable achievements

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Jammu, June 05: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, Thursday met a young budding Wushu champion, Geenakshi Mehra, who brought laurels to J&K by winning gold medal in the National Wushu Championship held between May 26 to May 31.
Pertinently, 10-year-old Geenakshi had already won the gold medals in Khelo India Women League Nationals 2024 held in Gandhi Nagar, Gujrat and National Wushu Championship held in Tarantaran, (Punjab). The deputy Chief minister applauded Geenakshi for her remarkable achievements and encouraged her to strive hard for excellence. He also congratulated her parents for their support to the girl. He assured his unwavering support to her saying that the government is committed to elevate the culture of sports in junior and sub-junior female athletes. He asserted that the female athletes should receive the best possible support to achieve global excellence. Choudhary also reaffirmed the government’s commitment in promoting sports with modern infrastructure and opportunities for the sportspersons in J&K.

Inter Zone district Level sports competition for girls concludes in Ramban
CRPF Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament
RKFC to approach court against AIFF’s order to forfeit match points against Churchill Brothers FC
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: YSS G’bal hosts inter-school cycle race for U-14 girls under SVEEP
Harleen Kour from J&K to represent India in Asia Cup Softball championship
Share This Article
Previous Article DYSS Budgam Kicks Off Inter Zonal District Level Events
Next Article Train to Kashmir: A Dream Realized
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

 Authorities urge proper disposal of animal hides, offal on Eid-ul-Adha
Kashmir
52 plastic waste units functional, more in pipeline: DG Rural Sanitation
Kashmir
KU inaugurates Tobacco Cessation Center
City
Transforming Rural Agriculture:  VKSA activities gain momentum in Budgam
Kashmir