Dy CM inspects progress on 250 bedded IPD, Lab block in SKIMS Srinagar

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing development and construction works at SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina, Srinagar.

The works included construction of 250 bedded IPD block and College Laboratory block to be raised at an estimated cost of Rs 83.94 crore and Rs 88.23 crore respectively.

The visit was aimed at assessing the pace and quality of the construction activities being undertaken to upgrade the hospital’s infrastructure.

It was informed that IPD block will have 7 stories with facilities like wards in Orthopedic, Medicine, Psychiatry, Labour, Obstetrics, General Surgery along with administrative block, medial record section, board room and lecture theatre.

While inspecting the construction work on the IPD block, the Dy CM exhorted upon the executing agency to expedite the pace of work and ensure that all pending tasks are completed without further delay.

The Dy CM directed the concerned officials to complete all the pending works within three months.

Highlighting the significance of infrastructure development in health sector, the Dy CM asked the officials to ensure strict adherence to set deadlines besides addressing any bottlenecks hindering the timely completion of such vital projects. He asked for ensuring strict adherence to all quality parameters while maintaining the timeliness for project completion.

The Deputy Chief Minister also called for regular monitoring and evaluation of ongoing works to ensure transparency and accountability. He emphasized the need for proper coordination among the executing agencies and called for close monitoring to avoid unnecessary delays.

Director SKIMS, Professor Mohammad Ashraf Ganai; Principal MCH Bemina Dr. Fazal Kadir Parray; Chief Engineer (R&B), Sajad Naqeeb; CE MED Kashmir Bodh Raj besides senior doctors and staff members were also present on the occasion.