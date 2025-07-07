Dy CM flags off bus service from Jmu to Kalasara via Sunderbani

Jammu, July 06: Acting promptly over the long pending demand of people living in far flung areas of village Kalasara regarding transport facility, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today flagged off a bus from Jammu to Daddal Kalasara via Sunderbani Bajabhain.According to a statement issued, the Dy CM said that this daily bus service will benefit thousands of people who faced difficulties in up-down travel from the designated area earlier. He said that the service will cater to the transportation needs of the people travelling to the far flung areas of the constituency.Surinder Choudhary emphasized that J&K government is committed to establish a sustainable public transportation system in UT.He also exhorted that the government intended to improve transportation in Jammu, especially in far flung and border areas with the aim to enhance mass mobility, providing increased safety and sustainability, along with greater access and convenience for commuters.