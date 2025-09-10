Dy CM assesses damage due to flashflood in Jammu

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 09: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city to take the on-ground assessment of the damage due to heavy rainfall and flash flood recently.

The Deputy CM visited low-lying and worst-hit localities of Sidra, Majeen, Lower Rangoora and Dawara Chowk. He interacted with the flood victims and assessed the extent of damage caused to residential houses, agricultural fields, public utilities and road networks in these areas.

Choudhary directed the administration to provide immediate relief in the form of rations, clean drinking water, medicines, and temporary shelter facilities to all affected families.

Taking a serious view of the damage caused to public infrastructure, the Dy CM asked officials of the concerned departments to prepare a comprehensive assessment report of losses for immediate submission to the government, so that adequate compensation and rehabilitation packages can be extended to the affected families at the earliest.

While interacting with the flood-affected families, Choudhary assured them that the government is committed to their welfare. He expressed solidarity with the victims and reiterated that providing timely relief and rehabilitation remains the topmost priority of the Omar Abdullah-led government.

The Dy CM reiterated the government’s commitment to stand with the affected people, ensuring that departments work together for speedy relief, proper rehabilitation, and long-term safety of residents.

Later, the Deputy CM made a surprise visit to DIC Jammu and reviewed the functioning. He checked the attendance register and stressed on maintaining punctuality in the office.

Choudhary called for prompt service delivery, better management of public inflow and improved infrastructure. He also stressed that the benefits of all government schemes should reach the last person in line in real-time and asked the officers to ensure that the public receives hassle-free services.