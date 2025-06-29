Dutch woman rows against the tide in solo battle to clean Dal Lake

Srinagar, June 27: With a quiet yet resolute mission to protect the planet, 69-year-old Dutch national Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman has become a familiar and inspiring presence on Dal Lake. Every day, she rows her own shikara across the waters, collecting plastic waste—one bottle, wrapper, and bag at a time.

Having made Kashmir her home for over five years, Ellis has embraced a deeply personal mission to combat plastic pollution—not for recognition, but out of a genuine love for nature.

“I don’t want to become famous,” she says. “But I do want the environment to be clean.”

Her daily efforts, now a common sight for tourists and locals alike, involve navigating Srinagar’s lakes and streams to remove plastic trash—much of it left behind at popular picnic spots. What began as a solitary initiative has slowly sparked change.

“More people are helping now—at the lake, in the woods, even in the streams. That gives me hope,” she adds.

Ellis leads by example. A passionate cyclist, she’s often seen riding through the city and outskirts. “In the Netherlands, there are more bicycles than people,” she laughs. “I’ve been cycling for 60 years. It keeps me healthy and connected to nature.”

Her love affair with Kashmir began 25 years ago as a traveler. The beauty of the mountains and meadows kept drawing her back—until one day, she decided to stay.

“When I reached Dal Lake and saw the mountains, I was speechless. It was beauty beyond words. Kashmir became my destiny.”

Through her Instagram, Ellis shares glimpses of life in Kashmir—its landscapes, people, and her environmental work. Her posts attract support and admiration from across India and abroad.

Locals and environmentalists alike appreciate her quiet commitment. “She’s doing what many of us should be doing,” said a shopkeeper in Srinagar. “She’s become part of our community.”

Despite the challenges, Ellis remains upbeat. “There’s so much rubbish here. I can’t do it alone. That’s why I try to create awareness—so more people understand and help.”

As the sun sets over Dal Lake, her shikara often carries not tourists but bags of collected trash. Yet to Ellis, every trip is a step toward awareness, action, and transformation.

“She may not have set out to be famous,” noted one online admirer, “but her actions speak louder than fame ever could.”