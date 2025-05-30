During Operation Sindoor, BSF destroys over 118 Pakistani Posts, wipes out their Surveillance system: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir today.

On this occasion, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Director General of the Border Security Force, and several other distinguished individuals were present.

In his address, the Union Home Minister said that he had come to express gratitude on behalf of the 140 crore people of India to all the border guards of the BSF. He stated that whenever there is any kind of attack on India’s borders, it is the BSF personnel who face it first.

In any situation, 365 days a year and 24 hours a day, BSF personnel remain available, vigilant, and dedicated. Shri Shah emphasized that due to the BSF personnel, no attack can directly cause damage within India’s borders because the first line of defence is the chest of a BSF soldier.

Amit Shah said that for this reason, every child in the country recognizes BSF border guards as the first line of defence for national security. He said that during Operation Sindoor, while upholding their traditions, BSF personnel deployed at the Jammu and Rajasthan frontiers and the remote Kutch border protected the nation’s borders with utmost vigilance. Shri Shah noted that when Pakistan attacked our residential areas in retaliation for the Indian Army’s strikes on terrorists in Pakistan, BSF personnel in the Jammu frontier destroyed and damaged over 118 Pakistani posts. He added that the BSF dismantled Pakistan’s entire surveillance system.

Union Home Minister stated that even during peacetime, the BSF maintained a sharp watch on Pakistan’s posts, and during Operation Sindoor, based on precise intelligence and in the shortest possible time they inflicted maximum damage on Pakistani posts. Shri Shah said that the BSF caused the most damage to Pakistan’s surveillance equipment. He remarked that such bravery is witnessed only when there is pride in the nation, a spirit of patriotism in the heart, and zeal to make the supreme sacrifice. Home Minister added that the dedication, valor, courage, and sacrifice of BSF personnel are on the lips of every child in the country today.