Durga Warriors outplays MGCA by 2 wkts

Jammu, April 25: Durga Warriors Cricket Club defeated Mayank Goswami Cricket Academy (MGCA) in a close contest by 2 wickets in the Practice Match at MGCA Ground here Friday.

Chasing a target of 224 runs in 30 overs, Durga Warriors surpassed it in 28.1overs by losing 8 wickets. Chandan Rajput top scored with 85 runs off 47 balls, studded with 14 fours and 2 sixes, while Sai Kallo and Vansh Gurdgorta contributed unbeaten 42 and 39 (not out) respectively.

For MGCA, Harsh Choudhary was the most successful bowler, who took 4 wickets by conceding 49 runs in his 6 overs. Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, MGCA scored 223 runs in the stipulated 30 overs, losing 9 wickets in the process. Arjun Singh top scored with 44 runs studded with 5 fours and 2 sixes, while Vaibhav Rajput contributed 42 runs with 6 fours and one six. For Durga Warriors, Praful Dhar. Yogesh and Sai Kallo bagged 2 wickets each. For his superb batting display, Chandan Rajput was adjudged as the player of the match.