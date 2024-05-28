DU launches portal for admission to 71000 UG seats

University of Delhi on Tuesday launched a portal for admission to 71,000 undergraduate seats for the academic session 2024-25.

Candidates can register for DU CSAS UG 2024 online at the website.

There are a total of 79 UG programmes in 69 colleges of DU with 71,000 seats. Admissions will be based on the merit score in the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency.

“Admission to the DU UG courses for the academic session 2024-25 will be conducted through DU CSAS portal 2024,” DU Dean Admission Haneet Gandhi said in a press conference.

The process includes applying for the University of Delhi, filling in the course and college preference and then the seats will be allocated.

The portal was also launched for UG admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

Candidates will be required to pay the DU CSAS UG 2024 registration fee. Admission to the University of Delhi through CUET will commence after the declaration of results.

Till 2021, admissions to DU undergraduate courses were done based on cutoff marks premised on Class 12 board exam scores.

The next stage of admissions will commence after the CUET results when candidates need to specify their preferred course-college combination.

“The order of the programme and college combination selected then will become the priority list, which will determine allotments,” Haneet Gandhi said.

DU officials said once a seat is allocated in a particular round, the candidate must “accept” the allocated seat before the last date for the given allocation round, with inactivity or inaction to be taken as non-acceptance to the allocated seat. (ANI)