DSEK revises school timings in Kashmir amid heatwave

Srinagar, JUNE 20: In light of the recent heat wave conditions experienced over the past few days, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Friday announced a change in school timings effective from June 21, 2025.

On Friday, the Srinagar district recorded a daytime temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara district in North Kashmir noted a temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius, and 36.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jammu.

The DSEK’s decision comes in response to requests from parents urging the government to either adjust school timings or to declare an early summer vacation for schools in the Kashmir valley.

According to the DSEK, the revised school timings for both government and recognised private schools will take effect from June 21, 2025.

“Schools within the Srinagar municipal limits will operate from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while those outside the municipal limits of the Srinagar district and in other areas of Kashmir Province will have their timings from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM,” he said.

The DSEK further emphasised that these orders and instructions must be strictly followed by all relevant institutions, and any non-compliance will be taken seriously.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department (SED) has already issued a fresh set of guidelines aimed at protecting students from heat-related illnesses.