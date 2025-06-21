Top Stories

DSEK revises school timings in Kashmir amid heatwave

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
2 Min Read

Srinagar, JUNE 20: In light of the recent heat wave conditions experienced over the past few days, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Friday announced a change in school timings effective from June 21, 2025.
On Friday, the Srinagar district recorded a daytime temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara district in North Kashmir noted a temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded 34.5 degrees Celsius, and 36.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jammu.
The DSEK’s decision comes in response to requests from parents urging the government to either adjust school timings or to declare an early summer vacation for schools in the Kashmir valley.
According to the DSEK, the revised school timings for both government and recognised private schools will take effect from June 21, 2025.
“Schools within the Srinagar municipal limits will operate from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, while those outside the municipal limits of the Srinagar district and in other areas of Kashmir Province will have their timings from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM,” he said.
The DSEK further emphasised that these orders and instructions must be strictly followed by all relevant institutions, and any non-compliance will be taken seriously.
Meanwhile, the School Education Department (SED) has already issued a fresh set of guidelines aimed at protecting students from heat-related illnesses.

29 new interventions proposed to strengthen agri, allied sectors in J&K: LG Sinha
Nowgam sector gets first-ever community bunkers amid border tensions
Kheer Bhawani mela draws thousands amid tight security
SEC announces schedule for 2nd supplement to Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023 
Govt plans to transform Jammu City with a ‘Smart’ Colony along Tawi river front
Share This Article
Previous Article Evacuation Underway: Special flights to repatriate students from Mashhad to Delhi
Next Article Srinagar hits 35.5°C, breaks two-decade record twice
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India gears up for grand 11th Int’l Day of Yoga today
Top Stories
‘Op Sindoor’ signals India’s resolve to end terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Top Stories
CM Abdullah rejects proposal to divert J&K’s water to other states
Top Stories
J&K rolls out multi-layered security for Amarnath pilgrimage
Top Stories