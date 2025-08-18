DSEK Issues Advisory For School Safety Amid Inclement Weather

Directorate of School Education Kashmir on Monday issued advisory for safety of school going students and staff amid Inclement weather.

According to a notification issued by Directorate School Education Kashmir, “In light of recent cloudburst incidents, all Chief Education Officers and Heads of Institutions (HOIs) are directed to implement the following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of students and staff:

Heightened Vigilance

HOIs, particularly those in areas identified as vulnerable to natural disasters. must maintain a state of heightened vigilance. Staff should be proactively sensitized and trained on safety protocols related to heavy rainfall, flash floods, and cloudbursts.

Precautionary Measures for Schools Near Water Bodies

Schools located : around water bodies, including rivers, streams, and lakes, must be placed on high alert. The concerned HOI shall take all necessary

precautions to safeguard the school community and infrastructure. This includes: Monitoring: Establish a system to continuously monitor water levels and weather forecasts.

Evacuation Plans: Ensure a clear and well-rehearsed evacuation plan is in place, including designated safe areas.

Communication: Maintain open and frequent communication with local authorities and disaster management agencies.

Accountability

The cooperation of all school staff is essential in ensuring that students remain safe under any adverse conditions. Any failure to comply with these directives will be considered a serious lapse. The personal responsibility for any incident or loss resulting from a failure to implement these safety measures will rest solely with the concerned Head of Institution, reads the order.(GNS)