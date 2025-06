In response to the ongoing heatwave sweeping across the region, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Friday has announced revised school timings across the Valley, effective from June 21, 2025.

According to the order issued by DSEK, all government and private recognized schools located within the municipal limits of Srinagar will now operate from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

For schools situated outside the municipal limits, the revised timings will be 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM.