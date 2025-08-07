DSEJ orders verification of employee attendance before salary disbursement

Srinagar, Aug 06: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has instructed all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and District Drawing Officers (DDOs) of the Jammu division to ensure proper verification of employee attendance before releasing salaries. It said salaries should only be disbursed after confirmation through the JKSED Portal or the Biometric Attendance Portal.

An official from the Directorate of School Education Jammu said, “The attendance of all employees, especially teachers in government institutions, is crucial for ensuring quality education, accountability, and equitable learning outcomes, especially in rural and unserved areas.”

All CEOs and DDOs have been directed that no salary of any employee should be released without proper verification from the JKSED Portal or the Biometric Attendance Portal.

The Heads of Institutions (HOIs) have also been instructed to verify and update employee details on the JK Attendance or Biometrics Attendance Portal. “The retired employees should be kept in a common pool on the portal after seeking consultation from VSEK/NIC,” the official added.

In cases where an employee is working in another office, school, district, or department, the salary will only be processed after receipt of the Duty Slip and JK Attendance or Biometric Report, duly signed by the respective DDO where the employee is working.

The official added, “All the chief education officers, district drawing officers, and heads of the institutions have been directed to verify the attendance of employees on these portals before the release of salaries for the month of 08/2025. Besides, concerned treasury officers are also informed to obtain a satisfactory attendance certificate of all employees before drawing the bills.”

He said all the DDOs, HOIs have also been directed for the implementation of these instructions, which should be fully monitored by the Chief Education Officer in their respective districts.