DSEJ orders partial reopening of schools in Jammu division

Jammu, May 14: Directorate of School Education Jammu on Wednesday has ordered the partial reopening of government and private schools in five districts of the Jammu Division from May 15, as institutions located close to the International Border and Line of Control will continue to remain shut.

Subah Mehta, the Joint Director of the School Education Department ,Jammu stated that all Government and Private schools in the Jammu district, including Arnia, Bishnah, RS Pura, Miran Sahib, Satwari, Marh, Akhnoor, Jourian, and Khour, will remain closed. However, schools in Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Bansal, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and Purmandal will reopen tomorrow.

In the Samba district, schools in Samba, Ramgarh, and Ghagwal will also remain closed, while those in Purmandal and Vijaypur will reopen.

In Kathua district, schools in Marheen and Hiranagar will be closed, but schools in Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, Ghagwal, and Kathua will reopen.

In Rajouri district, all Government and Private recognized schools in Manjakote, Doongi, Nowshera, Dandesar, Sunderbani, Rajouri, and Baljrarallan will remain closed, while schools in Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotrenka, Khawas, Lower Hathal, and Darhal will reopen.

Similarly, in Poonch district, schools in Mankote, Mendhar, Balakote, Harni, Nangali, Mandi, Kanuyian, Sathra, and Poonch will remain closed, but schools in Surankote and Buffliaz will reopen tomorrow.

” Zonal Education Officers must guarantee that all institutions within their area comply rigorously with the directives provided by the School Education Department and other pertinent authorities concerning the safety and welfare of both students and staff,” Joint Director said

The Joint Director has also directed the heads of the institutions to ensure the resumption of academic activities in a smooth and orderly manner, and to maintain regular coordination with the local Administration and Law Enforcement Agencies.