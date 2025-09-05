DSEJ issues instructions regarding reopening of Schools, Resumption of Class Work

Follow us on

All Government and Private schools of Jammu Division shall remain closed on Saturday.

An order issued by the Director School Education Jammu has directed all Heads of Institutions (HOIs) and staff to report on duty on Monday (08-09-2025) and ensure a comprehensive security and safety audit of the school buildings.

The HOIs have been further directed to ensure the readiness of schools to resume offline classes and take an appropriate decision regarding the commencement of offline classes from 10- 09-2025.

“The concerned Chief Education Officers (CEOs) shall monitor day-to-day activities and submit a detailed report to this office. All concerned are hereby directed to ensure timely compliance of the instructions in letter and spirit” the order reads.