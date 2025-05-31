BreakingKashmir

DSEJ announces summer break from June 7

Agencies
1 Min Read

The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Saturday announced summer vacations for all educational institutes of summer zones areas of the region from June-07 to July-17-2025.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), DSEJ in an order said, “All the government and recognized private schools falling in summer zones of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation with effect from 07-06-2025 to 16-07-2025 for students.

The directorate however said that the teaching staff shall report to their respective schools on 14-07-2025 for the readiness of school for students like cleanliness, preparation of Teaching Learning Material (TLM), lesson planning, time table planning, preparation of facilities for online classes like ICT Lab, etc.

“All teachers shall remain available for any on-line guidance of students during vacation period,” it reads.

DSEJ further said that if any default on part of the Head of the School or teaching staff in observance of the directions shall attract action under rules.—(KNO)

