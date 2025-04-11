Developing Story

“Dry Weather Expected in J&K from April 12-17”: MeT 

Srinagar, April 11: The Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, has forecast a dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir from April 12 to 17. The region is expected to experience generally dry conditions during this period.

Currently, on April 11, the region is expected to be generally cloudy with intermittent brief spells of light rain/snow at many places, with a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at a few places.

However, from April 18-20, fresh spells of light to moderate rain/snow are expected at many places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds from the evening of April 18 onwards.

In light of this forecast, travelers, tourists, and transporters are advised to follow administrative and traffic advisories, while farmers are advised to resume farm operations from April 12 onwards till April 17.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places during this period.

 

