Drug Peddling Crackdown: Anantnag Police Attach Properties Worth ₹40 Lakh

Anantnag, June 18 : In a sustained effort to combat the menace of drug trafficking in the district, Anantnag Police has taken stringent action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by attaching properties belonging to individuals involved in narcotics-related cases.

In connection with FIR No. 175/2022 under Section 8/20 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bijbehara, the residential property of Mohd Afzal Bhat, son of Sanaullah Bhat, resident of Moomin Danji, Bijbehara, has been formally attached. The action was taken as part of legal proceedings to disrupt the illicit gains from drug-related activities.

Additionally, in another significant development, a Hyundai Creta vehicle bearing registration number JK02CX-6665, owned by Sabzar Ahmad Das, son of Nazir Ahmad Das, resident of Wagihama, Bijbehara, has been seized in connection with FIR No. 102/2025 registered under Sections 8/20, 29, and 27-A of the NDPS Act at the same police station.

The combined estimated market value of the attached residential house and the seized vehicle is approximately ₹40 lakhs.

Anantnag Police reiterates its firm commitment to continue the crackdown on drug peddlers and to take all necessary legal actions to dismantle the drug network in the district. The public is once again urged to come forward with any information related to drug peddling and help make the district a drug-free zone.