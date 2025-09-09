Drug peddler held with 95 kg contraband in Anantnag

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday sid to have arrested a drug peddler with 95 kg contraband in Anantnag district.

A Police spokesperson said that acting on specific and reliable information, a police team from Police Station Aishmuqam, under the close supervision of SDPO Pahalgam, conducted a successful raid at a rented accommodation in Grendash area, currently occupied by Mukhtar Ahmed Boked, S/O Rafiq Ahmed, R/O Jammu (Presently at Grendash).

The raid, carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, led to the seizure of 06 bags of narcotic substance (Fukki) — including 03 bags of grinded Fukki and 03 bags of Fukki pods, with a total weight of approximately 95 kilograms.

During the operation, one individual, identified as Parvez Ahmed Boked, S/O Bashir Ahmad Boked, R/O Ainobra, was apprehended on the spot. The primary suspect, Mukhtar Ahmed Boked, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to track and apprehend him at the earliest.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 62/2025 under sections 8/15-29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Aishmuqam, and further investigation is in progress to unearth the entire network involved in the illegal trade.

Anantnag Police remains committed to its mission of making the district drug-free and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens. Public cooperation remains vital in this fight against the menace of drugs.