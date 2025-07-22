Breaking

Drug peddler held in Awantipora

Continuing its drive against the Drug peddlers , Awantipora Police arrested one drug consumer from Awantipora area.

 

During patrolling Police Party of Police Station Awantipora headed by SHO PS Awantipora Dy.SP(P). Atif Zahoor apprehended 01 drug consumer , The arrested person was found in suspicious circumstances at Awantipora .

 

During questioning he admitted he is a regular drug consumer accordingly he was shifted to drug de addiction / rehabilitation centre where the test of the person was conducted and the report reveals positive.

 

The arrested drug consumer have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani S/o Ali Mohammad Wani R/o Bahoo Awantipora.

 

Accordingly a Case FIR Numbers 162/2025 under relevant section of law stand registered at Police Station Awantipora.

