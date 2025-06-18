Breaking

Drug peddler arrested with contraband in Kupwara

the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Kupwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A Spokesperson said that police party from Police Station Trehgam at a checkpoint established near Shumnag, intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, substantial amount of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Faisal Ahmad Parray son of Wali Mohammad Parray resident of Trehgam, Kupwara.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 24/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Trehgam and further investigation has been taken up to ascertain the source and network behind the illegal substance.

J&K Police remains committed to continue its crackdown against drug peddling and urges the general public to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking for a drug-free society.

