Breaking

Drug peddler arrested with contraband in Kulgam: Police 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Kulgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson said that Police party of Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Khudwani Bypass intercepted a drug peddler identified as Akash Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie resident of Guree, Bijebhara. During search, 1.547 Kg of Charas like substance and cash amount of Rs 2000 (proceeds of narcotics) were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 38/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

General public is once again requested to cooperate with J&K Police in curbing menace of drugs from the society.

Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Slams Kashmir police for Removing Anti-Alcohol Hoardings
Kashmiri copperware craft losing battle to machine-made items
DAK welcomes SKIMS move on generic drugs
BJP geared up for upcoming assembly elections in J&K, says Tarun Chugh
“Deeply undemocratic”: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls out detention of Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh activists
Share This Article
Previous Article Police along with civil administration launches drive against illegal cultivation of poppy in Kulgam
Next Article J&K Govt announces Summer vacations for Degree Colleges in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K Govt announces Summer vacations for Degree Colleges in J&K
Breaking
Police along with civil administration launches drive against illegal cultivation of poppy in Kulgam
Breaking
HM Amit Shah visits Poonch, assures special relief package
Breaking National
PM Modi meets family of slain Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi, gets emotional
Breaking National