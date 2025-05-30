Drug peddler arrested with contraband in Kulgam: Police 

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Kulgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson said that Police party of Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Khudwani Bypass intercepted a drug peddler identified as Akash Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganie resident of Guree, Bijebhara. During search, 1.547 Kg of Charas like substance and cash amount of Rs 2000 (proceeds of narcotics) were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 38/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

General public is once again requested to cooperate with J&K Police in curbing menace of drugs from the society.