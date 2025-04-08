Drug peddler arrested with 1.216 Kgs of Brown Sugar in Baramulla: Police 

In a major success against drug peddling, Police in Baramulla apprehended a drug peddler and seized a significant quantity of contraband substance in Boniyar area of district Baramulla.

A Police spokesperson said, “During the intervening night of 07/08 April 2025, a police party deployed at Bernate Bala, Boniyar intercepted a suspicious individual identified as Manzoor Ahmad Mir son of Late Hafiz-Ullah Mir resident of Bernate, Boniyar. During search, officers recovered 1.216 Kg of contraband substance, believed to be Brown Sugar and digital weighing machine. Subsequently, he was arrested.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 25/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Boniyar and investigation has been initiated to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the illegal narcotics network and to trace the source of the contraband.

J&K Police reiterates its commitment to continue the fight against the drug menace and urges the public to cooperate and share any information related to drug peddling in their areas.