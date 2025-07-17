BreakingKashmir

Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam, huge quantity of contraband substances recovered

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances recovered from his possession.

A Police spokesperson said that acting swiftly on a specific information regarding hoarding of narcotic substances, a special team of police party headed by IC PP Frisal along with Executive Magistrate Frisal raided a suspected location (residential house) of Wakeel Ahmad Dar son of Maroof Ahmad Dar resident of Peerbal Mohalla Frisal, Yaripora. During search, 5.145 Kgs of Grinded Cannabis and 1.735 Kgs of Poppy Straw like substances were recovered and the said accused person was arrested on spot.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 45/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Yaripora and investigation has been taken up.

Police remains steadfast in their commitment to protect the community from the scourge of drugs and urge the public to extend their cooperation by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or abuse.

PM Modi pays last respect to former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence
Man dies of electrocution in Bandipora village
Gulmarg, a winter wonderland for tourists and skiers
Pivotal meeting in Leh focuses on enhancing water security, climate adaptation
Unidentified dead body found in Jammu
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah lauds progress at AIIMS Jammu, commends quality of health-care delivery
Next Article Lieutenant Governor’s Sainik Sahayta Kendra Established for Soldiers’ Grievance Redressal
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Caution against double standards”: MEA on NATO chief’s sanctions warning for trade with Russia
Breaking National
Lieutenant Governor’s Sainik Sahayta Kendra Established for Soldiers’ Grievance Redressal
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah lauds progress at AIIMS Jammu, commends quality of health-care delivery
Developing Story Jammu
₹1.07 Cr revenue generated, deposited in Govt Treasuries from sale of trainee products by Handicrafts & Handloom Dept
Breaking Kashmir