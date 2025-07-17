Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam, huge quantity of contraband substances recovered

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances recovered from his possession.

A Police spokesperson said that acting swiftly on a specific information regarding hoarding of narcotic substances, a special team of police party headed by IC PP Frisal along with Executive Magistrate Frisal raided a suspected location (residential house) of Wakeel Ahmad Dar son of Maroof Ahmad Dar resident of Peerbal Mohalla Frisal, Yaripora. During search, 5.145 Kgs of Grinded Cannabis and 1.735 Kgs of Poppy Straw like substances were recovered and the said accused person was arrested on spot.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 45/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Yaripora and investigation has been taken up.

Police remains steadfast in their commitment to protect the community from the scourge of drugs and urge the public to extend their cooperation by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or abuse.