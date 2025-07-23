BreakingKashmir

Drug peddler arrested in Handwara

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

Continuing its efforts to combat the menace of drug abuse and trafficking, Police in Handwara arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

The drug peddler was arrested during a routine naka checking at Wateyen, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Chogul and has been identified as Ghulam Mohd Rather son of Asadullah Rather resident of Reshigund Dardsun, Kupwara. Substantial quantity of contraband substance (poppy straw/poppy flakes) was recovered from his possession.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 164/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police remains committed to its mission of eradicating drug peddling from the society and appeals the general public to extend cooperation by sharing any information related to drug-related activities in their localities.

Private clinics under scanner over unethical practices
Fresh admissions, re-registration at IGNOU till Feb 15
DC Bandipora reviews functioning of Rural Development and PR Department
Lt Governor launches ‘Swachhta Pakhwada-2024’, felicitates Safaimitras at Srinagar
Indian nationals evacuated from Syria reach Beirut
Share This Article
Previous Article Indian Army deploys helicopter, saves life in high-risk operation in Rajouri river
Next Article JKSA condemns assault on Resident Doctor at SMHS; demands swift action and FIR
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha condoles loss of lives in Reasi landslide
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
JKSA condemns assault on Resident Doctor at SMHS; demands swift action and FIR
Breaking City
Indian Army deploys helicopter, saves life in high-risk operation in Rajouri river
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Northern Army Commander reviews Security, Counter-Terror Ops in Doda, Ramban & Kishtwar
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News