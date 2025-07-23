Drug peddler arrested in Handwara

Continuing its efforts to combat the menace of drug abuse and trafficking, Police in Handwara arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

The drug peddler was arrested during a routine naka checking at Wateyen, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Chogul and has been identified as Ghulam Mohd Rather son of Asadullah Rather resident of Reshigund Dardsun, Kupwara. Substantial quantity of contraband substance (poppy straw/poppy flakes) was recovered from his possession.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 164/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police remains committed to its mission of eradicating drug peddling from the society and appeals the general public to extend cooperation by sharing any information related to drug-related activities in their localities.