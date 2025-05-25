Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla: Police 

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Baramulla have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson said that police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri at a checkpoint established at Zandfaran Link Road arrested a drug peddler identified as Abid Rasheed Sofi son of Abdul Rasheed Sofi resident of Heewan Baramulla. During search, 190 grams of a charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 30/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sheeri and investigation has been initiated.

We urge the general public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialing 112. Your cooperation is essential in our collective fight against the drug menace. We reassure the community that police will continue to act firmly against such offenders as per the law.