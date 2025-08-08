Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla; Contraband substance recovered: Police 

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, J&K Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson said that police party of Police Post old town Baramulla, headed by Incharge Police Post Old town Baramulla, at a checkpoint established at Janbazpora intercepted a vehicle i10 (D-Lite) bearing registration number JK01M-6298 driven by Feroz Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Hassan Najar resident of Baderhar, Handwara. During search, 272 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. The accused was arrested, and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized.

Accordingly, a case FIR nr 143/2025 under sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at police station Baramulla, and further investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police urges the General public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialing 112. Your cooperation is vital in our collective fight against the drug menace.