BreakingKashmir

Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla; Contraband substance recovered: Police 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, J&K Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A spokesperson said that police party of Police Post old town Baramulla, headed by Incharge Police Post Old town Baramulla, at a checkpoint established at Janbazpora intercepted a vehicle i10 (D-Lite) bearing registration number JK01M-6298 driven by Feroz Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Hassan Najar resident of Baderhar, Handwara. During search, 272 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. The accused was arrested, and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized.

Accordingly, a case FIR nr 143/2025 under sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at police station Baramulla, and further investigation has been initiated.

J&K Police urges the General public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialing 112. Your cooperation is vital in our collective fight against the drug menace.

IMD to celebrate 150 years with National Meteorological Olympiad
Legislators raise issues of public importance during Zero Hour
MLA Doda Mehraj Malik withdraws support to NC-led govt 
Transport Commissioner sets Jan 31 as deadline for installation of CCTV cameras in school buses
AICTE launches 500 ‘ATAL Faculty Development Programs’ for 2024-25
Share This Article
Previous Article Food Safety deptt conducts major crackdown on illegal meat trade, use of synthetic food colors in Anantnag
Next Article “Look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year”: PM Modi
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma Inspects Rice Fair Price Shops and Main Godown at Karanagar
Breaking City
“Look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year”: PM Modi
Breaking World
Food Safety deptt conducts major crackdown on illegal meat trade, use of synthetic food colors in Anantnag
Breaking Kashmir
Rotten Meat Scandal shocks Kashmir: Mirwaiz demands Accountability and Ethical Introspection
Breaking Kashmir