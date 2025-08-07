BreakingKashmir

Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora; Contraband substance recovered: Police

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Awantipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from his possession.

A Spokesperson said that Police team at a checkpoint established at Toll Plaza Awantipora, intercepted a vehicle (Toyota Etios) bearing registration number JK01AB-2289 driven by Akib Ahmad Wani son of Maqsood Ahmad Wani resident of Zafron Colony Srinagar. During search, 08 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR Number 169/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been initiated.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

