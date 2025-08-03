Drug Peddler arrested in Anantnag: Police

Continuing its efforts to curb the menace of drug abuse and peddling, Anantnag Police has achieved another success by apprehending a drug peddler and recovering a significant quantity of contraband from his possession.

A Spokesperson said that police party from Police Station Kokernag, during a routine naka checking at Soaf Shali, apprehended one individual identified as Nissar Ahmad Gagroo, son of Ali Mohammad Gagroo, resident of Soaf Shali. Upon search, 450 grams of Charas powder was recovered from his possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 84/2025 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kokernag, and further investigation has been initiated.

Anantnag Police remains committed to making the district drug-free and urges the public to cooperate by sharing any information related to drug peddling or abuse. The identity of informers will be kept confidential.