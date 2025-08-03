BreakingKashmir

Drug Peddler arrested in Anantnag: Police

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Continuing its efforts to curb the menace of drug abuse and peddling, Anantnag Police has achieved another success by apprehending a drug peddler and recovering a significant quantity of contraband from his possession.

A Spokesperson said that police party from Police Station Kokernag, during a routine naka checking at Soaf Shali, apprehended one individual identified as Nissar Ahmad Gagroo, son of Ali Mohammad Gagroo, resident of Soaf Shali. Upon search, 450 grams of Charas powder was recovered from his possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 84/2025 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Kokernag, and further investigation has been initiated.

Anantnag Police remains committed to making the district drug-free and urges the public to cooperate by sharing any information related to drug peddling or abuse. The identity of informers will be kept confidential.

An affable leader with cross-party connections, Sitaram Yechury was pillar of CPI-M and skilled parliamentarian
Bilateral talks between PM Modi, visiting Japanese Prime Minister Kishida begin
ECI introduces key reforms to improve accuracy of electoral rolls
Srinagar encounters: Dy CM, health minister visit injured at SMHS
“We will form govt in J&K,” says BJP Ramban candidate Thakur
