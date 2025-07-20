Drug-free youth key to Viksit Bharat vision: Union MinisterMandaviya

Varanasi, July 19 :Union Minister MansukhMandaviya stated that the aim is to prepare a roadmap whereby the Union government, the State government, and religious organisations join forces with Prime Minister NarendraModi’sNashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India).

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Youth Spiritual Summit’ on the theme ‘NashaMuktYuva for Viksit Bharat’ at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Minister stated that the ‘NashaMuktYuva’ for Viksit Bharat’ Summit is being held in Varanasi for 3 days. 113 spiritual youth organisations are associated with this summit. The youth wings of all the organisations are providing their input.

The programme is being conducted in different sessions, he said.

“Our aim is to prepare such a roadmap in which the central government, state government, spiritual organisations, religious organisations, social service institutions, all join together with PM Modi’sNashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan and become partners in the development of India…,” he told ANI.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also attended the event, told ANI, “The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has organised this workshop under the leadership of Union Minister MansukhMandaviya, to fulfil the resolution of PM modi, which is a drug-free and developed India. The ministry has gathered representatives of various organisations from across the country who are contributing in some way or another to this field.”

Union Minister RakshaKhadse stated that the aim of the campaign is to empower the youth., “Today, the Drug Free Youth campaign was organised under Viksit Bharat, which was organised through our Ministry of Youth Sports and other ministries of the Indian Government. Its objective is that we have to make India developed by 2047 and that today’s youth should be empowered and addiction-free.”

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in an official statement said that during the inaugural session of the Summit, a special message from the Prime Minister was shared with the participants, offering inspiration and guidance for the youth-led movement. In his message, the Prime Minister noted that, “the Youth Spiritual Summit 2025 is a commendable initiative that seeks to build a strong, aware, and disciplined generation of young Indians. Addiction not only derails individual potential but also weakens the very foundations of families and society. In this collective fight against substance abuse, self-awareness, purpose-driven living, and community participation must be our guiding principles.”