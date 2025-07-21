Drug-free J&K imperative for well-being of future generations: Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education Sakeena Itoo today emphasized that a constant and collective effort from community stakeholders, religious leaders, government officials, law enforcement agencies and citizens is crucial to combat the growing menace of drug abuse in the society.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing a day long seminar on Drug-Free Kashmir (A practical step towards Drug-Free society) at Government College of Education (GCOE), MA Road here today.

In her keynote address, Sakeena emphasized the urgent need for a unified front against substance abuse, stressing that every individual in society has a crucial role to play in eliminating this threat.

Highlighting the disturbing rise of drug addiction among youth, the Minister said that the government cannot fight this societal hazard alone. She pushed for coordinated efforts from religious leaders, families, civil society groups and other agencies to combat this social evil.

“A drug-free Jammu and Kashmir is not only the need of hour, it is a necessity for the survival and well-being of our future generations”, maintained Sakeena.

The Minister further said that the government is keenly working towards combating this menace from society. She added that drug de-addiction centres have been established in district headquarters to provide required support to individuals affected by drug addiction.

While commending the organisers and college for organising the seminar in this burning societal issue, the Minister asserted that this seminar should chalk out some actionable strategies needed for making Kashmir free of drug abuse, a challenge that continues to threaten our social and cultural fabric.

During the event, cultural performances were showcased to depict the impact of drug abuse on families as well as overall society.

The event saw huge participation of educators, youth leaders, students, healthcare professionals, law enforcement officials as well as representatives from civil society.

Among others, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari; Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges, Prof. Seema Naz; Principal Government Women’s College Srinagar, Principal GCOE Srinagar and other senior officers of district administration were present on the occasion.