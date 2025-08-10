Drug Control Officer, Police inspect courier services to curb trafficking

Ramban, Aug 09: In line with directives from the district administration Ramban, the Drug Control Officer, in coordination with Police authorities, Saturday inspected courier centres in Chanderkote to check for the misuse of services for the sale of narcotics and psychotropic drugs.A statement issued here said that during the inspection, the team focused on deliveries of medicines, particularly psychotropic drugs ordered online. The Drug Control Officer sensitised courier service providers about the potential abuse of their services by drug peddlers and highlighted how unverified consignments can be easily transported without detection. The inspection team instructed all courier service centres in Ramban district to immediately report any suspicious medicinal parcels to the Drug Control Department. They were also directed to monitor addresses that frequently receive such consignments and to remain vigilant to prevent courier services from being misused for drug trafficking. The team will conduct regular inspections of all courier service centres to ensure the authenticity of consignments containing medicines. This measure aims to curb the misuse of habit-forming drugs and reinforce efforts to eradicate drug abuse from society. The Drug Control Officer urged courier agencies to cooperate, stating, “It is our collective responsibility to combat drug addiction. Every consignment of medicine or suspicious parcel must be verified before delivery.”