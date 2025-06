On International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said, “Drug abuse damages lives & weakens our social fabric”.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Drug abuse damages lives & weakens our social fabric. On Int’l Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, let’s reaffirm our resolve to combat scourge of drugs.”

“I urge all to join hands to build a drug-free society, raise awareness & strengthen efforts to eradicate this evil,”the post reads.