Drone relief mission continues in flood-affected Chilla

Kathua, Sep 08: The District Administration Kathua, in coordination with the Indian Army, today carried out the second day of drone-based relief operations to assist families of Chilla village near Juthana, who remain cut off along the banks of river Ujh due to recent flash floods.

Multiple sorties of heavy-lift drones were deployed to drop dry ration, food packets and other essentials directly to households that have been isolated since the onset of floods. The operation once again proved vital in bridging the gap between stranded residents and much-needed supplies.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma said the priority of the administration is to keep the supply line active for all marooned families until physical connectivity is restored. He said the coordinated effort with the Army reflects the administration’s resolve to use both technology and teamwork to overcome challenges posed by natural calamities.

The DC also highlighted that relief operations are being conducted in parallel across the district through on-ground distribution camps, restoration of essential services and damage assessment exercises, so that affected families get comprehensive support. He maintained that the use of drones in Chilla is not just an emergency measure but also a step towards modern disaster response practices, ensuring timely aid in difficult terrain.