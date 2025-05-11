Drone intrusions, blasts shake J&K hours after India-Pak ceasefire

Srinagar, May 10: Barely hours after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir was rocked by multiple drone sightings, explosions, and fresh ceasefire violations, raising serious concerns about Pakistan’s intentions and casting immediate doubt on the truce.

In Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, a series of loud explosions after dusk till 8:45 pm. Air defence units responded swiftly, engaging a drone flying over the high-security Batwara area close to a key Army facility.

Authorities enforced a coordinated blackout in multiple areas, including Srinagar, Baramulla, and parts of Jammu, as a precautionary measure against further aerial threats.

The power outage, which plunged neighbourhoods into darkness, was aimed at limiting the visibility of strategic locations and hindering enemy drone navigation.

A senior Army official said that the drone was confirmed to have been brought down, but not before it triggered panic. The explosions came roughly every 15 minutes, each preceded by aerial flares lighting up the dark skies. In response, authorities enforced a red alert in several parts of Srinagar,” he said.

Army officials also confirmed the deployment of anti-drone systems in multiple districts. A drone was neutralised over Baramulla town in north Kashmir at around 8:20 pm.

Another was shot down at a high ground near Anantnag, again close to an Army installation. Additional sightings were reported from Verinag in Anantnag, Bandipora, and Safapora, with official confirmation of details still awaited.

In Jammu province too, drones were reportedly seen flying over parts of Jammu and Udhampur, prompting residents to rush indoors.

A series of explosions were heard late into the night, leading to temporary power cuts in several neighbourhoods.

Simultaneously, fresh ceasefire violations were reported along the International Border and the Line of Control. Mortar shelling and small arms fire erupted in RS Pura and Akhnoor sectors, Poonch in Jammu, and in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

In the Palanwalla sector too, Pakistani troops reportedly opened fire, drawing a firm response from Indian forces.