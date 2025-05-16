Breaking

Drone flying suspended in Baramulla district

Authorities in Baramulla district have suspended all previously granted permissions for civilian drone operations with immediate effect, officials confirmed on Friday.

In a post on X, the SDPO Tangmarg stated that all permissions previously granted for civilian drone flying within the district’s jurisdiction are now suspended. He warned that any deviation from this directive will be dealt with under the law.

This step is part of tightened security measures across the district aimed at closely monitoring aerial activities.

