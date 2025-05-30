Driving license printing to commence soon in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 29: Transport Commissioner, J&K, Vishesh Paul Mahajan (JKAS) today announced that driving licence printing will begin in Srinagar within a week at the newly established infrastructure at Transport Bhawan, Bemina.

The initiative aims to improve citizen services by digitizing and streamlining driving licence issuance.

Printed licences will be dispatched directly to applicants’ homes, eliminating the need to visit RTO/ARTO offices.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said, “this move is part of a broader strategy to resolve long-pending grievances and ensure efficiency and transparency. The broader objective is to reduce footfall in government offices by enhancing online service”, he added.

On the occasion, Mahajan also reviewed online service delivery mechanisms. Officials were directed to ensure compliance with PSGA timelines (Public Services Guarantee Act).