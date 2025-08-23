BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Driver Killed, 2 Injured After Vehicle Hit By Landslide In Reasi 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A driver was killed and two others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a landslide near Malai Nallah in Mahore, Reasi district, in the early hours of Saturday.

Officials told GNS that a goods carrier vehicle bearing registration number JK20B-9578 was hit by a landslide in Malai Nallah early hours today.

The driver of the vehicle and two other persons were immediately shifted to PH Dharmari, where driver was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased driver has been identified as Shahbaz Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Jamlan. The injured have been identified as Javeed son of Mohd Hussain resident of Kansooli and Abdul Gani.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

Waheed Para seeks quality control enforcement in Horticulture, cites harm of substandard pesticides
Bangladesh PM Hasina emphasises strong ties with India, vows to work for economic progress of her country
MeT predicts widespread rain in Kashmir, light shower in Jammu division
Asian Games: Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men’s 50 m rifle 3P event, shatter world record
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge in Udhampur
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article IMD Regional Centre in Jammu soon: Dr Jitendra
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

IMD Regional Centre in Jammu soon: Dr Jitendra
Jammu
Dr Singh to inaugurate two high-tech innovation centres at IUST
Kashmir
J&K Assembly session likely in Sept, says Minister Dar
Politics
Omar govt committed to transforming education in J&K: MLA Tanvir
Politics