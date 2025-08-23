Driver Killed, 2 Injured After Vehicle Hit By Landslide In Reasi 

A driver was killed and two others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a landslide near Malai Nallah in Mahore, Reasi district, in the early hours of Saturday.

Officials told GNS that a goods carrier vehicle bearing registration number JK20B-9578 was hit by a landslide in Malai Nallah early hours today.

The driver of the vehicle and two other persons were immediately shifted to PH Dharmari, where driver was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased driver has been identified as Shahbaz Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Jamlan. The injured have been identified as Javeed son of Mohd Hussain resident of Kansooli and Abdul Gani.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)