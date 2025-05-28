Politics

‘Dreams do come true’, says Sajad Lone as Bangus Road nears completion

Locals hail development as ‘transformative’, term it lifeline for economy

Aatif Qayoom
Srinagar, May 27: “Dreams do come true”, said the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday as the long-awaited Bangus Road project finally nears completion.
“We started working on this dream concept in 2016–17. It was a very difficult task. For all times to come, I will proudly proclaim my humble contribution,” Lone said. “It was envisioned not just as a road, but as a tourist corridor—40 kilometres of unmatched alpine beauty.” Lone said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The PC Chief credited the R&B Division Handwara for overcoming significant natural and man-made challenges to bring the project close to reality. “They deserve all the credit,” he said.
Officials said that the road is being constructed at a rapid pace and is expected to be thrown open by the end of June 2025. The road is likely to offer major relief to tourists while giving a substantial boost to the tourism sector in north Kashmir.
Often referred to as a hidden paradise, Bangus Valley is known for its stunning landscapes and untapped tourism potential. With the new road, Bangus will now enjoy four-way connectivity from Mawar, Handwara, Rajwar and Chowkibal.
Local voices have hailed the development as transformative.
“This is something we have waited for decades,” said Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Handwara. “The road will not only open up tourism but also help our children access better opportunities.”
Shazia Bano, a local Mawar, called it a turning point for Kupwara. “With better road access, I plan to expand my homestay business. This can change lives, especially for women looking for dignified work opportunities,” she said.
Ghulam Nabi Mir, a retired school teacher, added, “This road is not just a route; it’s a lifeline for our economy, our youth, and our future.”
Local stakeholders expressed hope that improved accessibility would help Bangus and surrounding areas find a prominent place on the tourism map of Kashmir and generate dignified employment for thousands in the years ahead.
“Inshallah, this will bring lasting change,” MLA Lone said.

 

 

