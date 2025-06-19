Sports

Drass Summer Carnival 2025 Culminates in Spectacular Showcase of Tradition & Adventure

Indian Army-led event celebrates Ladakh’s heritage with thrilling local sports competitions

sameer
sameer
1 Min Read
Rising Kashmir

Drass, June 18:  The Drass Summer Carnival 2025 concluded in grand style after seven exhilarating days of traditional sports and cultural celebration. Organised annually by the Indian Army, the event is a vibrant testament to the enduring partnership between the Army and the local community, aimed at preserving and promoting Ladakh’s unique cultural identity.

This year’s carnival featured spirited competitions in horse polo, archery, and tent pegging, drawing enthusiastic participation from local teams and creating an electrifying atmosphere in the heart of Drass. The event not only revived age-old sporting traditions but also reinforced the spirit of unity and pride among the people of Ladakh.The Indian Army’s continued efforts through such initiatives underline its commitment to fostering cultural integration and community engagement in the region.

KPPL Edition-III Women’s Cricket: Heena steals the show as Sharika Cricket Club lift trophy
Fearless Knight Doda crushes 11 Star Doda in dominant friendly match victory
ZPEO Rainawari conducts annual Road Race 2023
Grand Warriors conclude thrilling 2-day Open Kashmir Hapkido Championship
CUS football tourney concludes
Share This Article
Previous Article DG Sports for speedy completion of developmental works at ‘Khel Gaon’
Next Article First-ever Cricket Match ForVisually Impaired Held at Kulgam
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Javid Dar emphasises inter-departmental coord during  Muharram
Kashmir
National integration camp under NCC begins 
Kashmir
 KVK B’pora-1 organises training & technology demonstration Prog
Kashmir
First-ever Cricket Match ForVisually Impaired Held at Kulgam
Sports