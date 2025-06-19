Drass Summer Carnival 2025 Culminates in Spectacular Showcase of Tradition & Adventure

Drass, June 18: The Drass Summer Carnival 2025 concluded in grand style after seven exhilarating days of traditional sports and cultural celebration. Organised annually by the Indian Army, the event is a vibrant testament to the enduring partnership between the Army and the local community, aimed at preserving and promoting Ladakh’s unique cultural identity.

This year’s carnival featured spirited competitions in horse polo, archery, and tent pegging, drawing enthusiastic participation from local teams and creating an electrifying atmosphere in the heart of Drass. The event not only revived age-old sporting traditions but also reinforced the spirit of unity and pride among the people of Ladakh.The Indian Army’s continued efforts through such initiatives underline its commitment to fostering cultural integration and community engagement in the region.