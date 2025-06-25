Drass hosts ‘Sarhad Shauryathon 2025’ to pay tributes to Kargil ‘war heroes’

Drass, June 22: The Indian army, in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation Pune and the local civil administration, Tuesday organised the Sarhad Shauryathon at Drass.

As per a statement issued here, the event was a stirring tribute to the indomitable spirit and fortitude that is the hallmark of the region, for both military and civilians alike, transforming the high-altitude town of Drass into a vibrant arena of endurance, unity and patriotic pride. But more than anything else, the event was a nation’s homage to the brave hearts of the Kargil war, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war.

The event was flagged off at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras by Shri Eknath Shinde, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, CEC Kargil, Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, SC, SM, VSM, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and Maj Gen K Mahesh, SM, VSM, GOC, Forever in Operations Division. Four runs were conducted over 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km, attracting enthusiastic participation from national and local runners totalling more than 2,500 athletes. Each run became more than just a test of stamina; each run was a personal endeavour drawing on the heroism of the past and the determination of the present. Sarhad Shauryathon celebrated not only physical endurance and mental resilience but also the vibrant bond between the Indian Armed Forces and the people of Ladakh. It was a testament to the collective spirit of the nation and its reverence for those who serve at the highest frontiers. The breathtaking yet daunting terrain of Dras amplified the spirit of the occasion, offering participants an unforgettable experience steeped in history and emotion. Sarhad Shauryathon, while bringing together people from all walks of life in a united endeavour, also showcased Drass’s potential as a premier destination for adventure tourism with prospects of economic growth and lasting benefits for the local community.