Drass all set for 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration

Drass (Ladakh), Jul 24: As India prepares to observe the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Kargil War Memorial in Drass has become a hub of activity, with final arrangements in full swing for two days of solemn tributes and patriotic fervour on July 25 and 26.

The commemorations honour the extraordinary courage and ultimate sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War, a defining chapter in the nation’s military history.

Since its inception in 1999, Kargil Vijay Diwas has evolved into a powerful national symbol of resilience, unity, and military valour.

A large number of veterans, senior military officials, students, and citizens from across the country are expected to gather at the memorial, reinforcing India’s unwavering respect and gratitude for its fallen heroes.

The annual observance on July 26 commemorates India’s victory over Pakistani infiltrators in the Kargil conflict and serves as a solemn reminder of the bravery displayed by the armed forces in defence of the nation.