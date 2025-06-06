Drainage chaos turns Humhama into a hazard zone, locals aghast

Srinagar, June 05: Residents of Tawheed Bagh and Arco Residency in the Humhama area of Srinagar are facing severe hardships due to ongoing drainage work being carried out by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). The construction work, which has been underway for over a month, has left the entire area in disarray, with roads dug up and an open drain running through key parts of the locality. The issue has not only made daily life increasingly difficult for the residents but has also exposed them to significant health and safety risks.

According to local residents, navigating through the area has become a daily ordeal. With no alternative access routes provided, roads and lanes are obstructed by ongoing excavation, and residents are finding it nearly impossible to move in or out of their neighbourhoods. “It has become impossible to move in or out. Even short walks have turned into risky ventures,” said Altaf Ahmed, a local resident.

Many have described the situation as unbearable, saying they feel “virtually encaged”. “The roads are completely dug up, and during rains, the water accumulates in these excavated areas, turning the entire area into a muddy swamp. It’s nearly impossible to move around without risking an accident. We feel trapped in our own homes, unable to even step outside without the fear of slipping or stepping into filthy water. It’s as if we’re locked in here,” lamented Zubair Magray, another resident.

Parents in the area have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their children. With roads dug up and no proper walkways, school-going children are forced to navigate unsafe routes each day. The open drain further heightens the danger, especially when the rain turns the area into a slippery mess. “Our children are walking through mud and around open drains. It’s terrifying,” said Sumaiya Ganaie, a worried parent. “Every day, we worry that something might happen — a fall, a slip, or worse. It’s incredibly stressful for us parents.”

The situation is exacerbated by defunct streetlights, plunging the area into darkness after sunset. Movement has become even riskier, especially for those who need to step out in the early morning or late evening hours. “People, especially the elderly, face difficulty walking to mosques for Fajr and Isha prayers. There’s no visibility, and the open drains are death traps in the dark,” said Ghulam Mohammad, a senior resident. Former Vice Chancellor of Indhira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Prof. Mohammad Aslam, a long-time resident of the area, expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation, calling it “inhumane and unacceptable”. He pointed out that despite repeated appeals and complaints, no alternate arrangements have been made for residents. “If someone falls sick, we’re not even in a position to take them to a hospital. How can the entire population be kept in such a state for so long?” he asked. “There is a complete lack of planning and foresight.”

Adding to the residents’ distress, stagnant water from the open drains has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests, raising fears of waterborne and vector-borne diseases. “There’s already a foul stench in the air,” said Tariq Wani, a local resident. “It’s only a matter of time before someone falls seriously ill because of these conditions.” Residents are now urging the authorities to take immediate action and expedite the completion of the drainage project. “Enough is enough,” said one frustrated local. “We are living in dangerous, unsanitary conditions with no relief in sight. The authorities need to step up and finish this work, or at least provide us with safer alternative routes in the meantime.” Responding to these concerns, a senior official at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, requesting anonymity, stated that efforts were being made to complete the work as soon as possible. However, the official did not provide a definitive timeline for its completion. “We understand the challenges the residents are facing and are working to expedite the drainage work,” the official added. Regarding the streetlights, the official mentioned, “The malfunctioning streetlights are being addressed, and the necessary repairs will be carried out in the coming days.” For now, however, residents continue to bear the brunt of the unfinished project, hoping that the authorities will take swift action to resolve the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.