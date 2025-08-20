Sports

Dragon Boats Set to Create Waves in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Aug 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Dragon Boat Association received a boost ahead of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, with the Delhi Dragon Boat Association providing three dragon boats, of latest model, for the Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake in Srinagar Kashmir from August 21 to 23. The festival is being organised by the J&K Sports Council.As per a statement issued here, Farooq Ahmad Bhat from J&K has served as Race Official at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou China and coached Indian Team. J&K has already produced six international players, including two gold medallists Zahoor Ahmad Latoo and Zain ul Aabidin at the IDBF World Championship in Thailand 2023. J&K Dragon Boat Association President Mohammed Syed Punoo, (Retd.) and Vice President Aamir Ali expressed hope that the introduction of Dragon Boat events would inspire youth, nurture fresh talent and strengthen J&K’s presence in the sport. Dragon Boat Sports event is a separate sport and championships are being conducted under International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) globally. The Dragon Boat Sports event has been inducted in Asian Games, Asian Beach Games by the Olympic Council of Asia under the Asian Dragon Boat Federation, a continental Federation of International Dragon Boat Federation. Dragon Boat race is a fast and exciting flat water human powered watercraft sport which is performed on a long boat with a dragon face at the head. The boat accommodates 12 players, who paddle on the beat of a drum over predefined distances.

