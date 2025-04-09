Draft recruitment rules of all J&K GMCs under consideration: Health Dept

Srinagar, Apr 08: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has informed the Jammu and Kashmir government that the draft recruitment rules of all GMCs of J&K are under consideration.

The information was shared in the Legislative Assembly in response to a question by MLA Shakti Raj Parihar on when the service rules for non-gazetted staff in the five new medical colleges be finalized and implemented on the analogy of GMC Jammu/Srinagar.

“Draft Recruitment Rules of All GMC’s of J&K including IGGDC, Jammu and GDC, Srinagar are under process/consideration in the department and in this regard in terms of Circular dated 22.09.2023 draft RR’s of all GMC’s of J&K are circulated in the public domain for inviting objections from all the stakeholders concerned within (15) days positively,” the house was informed.

It said the entire objection shall be examined properly and final draft RR’s shall be finalized for onward referral to ARI & Trainings Department and GAD for their concurrence. However the department is on toes to finalize the same as early as possible.

The reply said the draft Recruitment Rules of GMC, Srinagar have been sent to ARI and Trainings Department for final vetting. “The Draft RRs of remaining GMCs/GDCs will also be forwarded to ARI and Trainings Department, after examination and correction of anomalies as obtained from public.’

In reply to another question on steps being taken to ensure regular meetings of the Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), it said that the department has been regularly conducting DPC’s in all Institutions of H&ME, so that the promotion prospects of all officers/officials do not hamper.

The directions are being regularly conveyed to all HODs to conduct the DPC of eligible officials commensurate to the availability of vacancies.

The house was also informed that the department has received various applications with regard to disparity/anomalies existing in respect of various Non-Gazetted posts in various Medical Colleges of J&K and in this regard the matter has also been taken up with the concerned Section and concerned Principals.

“The discrepancies, found if any, shall be resolved as and when the Recruitment Rules of these colleges will be finalized.”

In reply to another question on the criteria adopted for appointment of permanent and contractual staff in these Medical Colleges during initial stage with specific reference to GMC, Doda the reply said recruitment of all gazetted/Non-gazetted posts of all GMC’s of J&K including Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu and Government Dental College, Srinagar is done by recruiting agencies viz; JKPSC/JKSSRB.

However, the contractual staff for these colleges is being recruited strictly in light of S.O 364 of 2020 dated 27.11.2020 for a period of six years only after proper procedure.