Dr. Tariq Ahmad Shera honoured with Uttam Bharat Puraskar for outstanding contribution to Art & Culture

Srinagar, July 27: In a moment of immense pride for Jammu and Kashmir, noted socio-cultural activist Dr. Tariq Ahmad Shera was conferred with the prestigious Uttam Bharat Puraskar 2025 for his exceptional and longstanding contributions to the field of Art and Culture.A statement issued here, the award was presented in a grand ceremony held at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, and was graced by Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, Tauseef Raina, noted political and youth leader, and Dr. H.R. Rehman, Chairman of the Global Human Rights Trust (GHRT)—the organizing body behind the event. Dr. Shera, who serves as the founder and president of both the Angel’s Cultural Academy and the Shahr-e-Khaas Literary and Cultural Welfare Society, has dedicated more than two decades to the promotion, preservation, and celebration of Kashmir’s artistic and cultural heritage. His grassroots initiatives have empowered youth and revived traditional art forms through cultural festivals, street theatre, youth forums, and literary seminars. Renowned for his deep commitment to nurturing talent, Dr. Shera has provided platforms to budding poets, musicians, writers and artists, many of whom have gone on to achieve national recognition. His activism is widely seen as a bridge between generations, connecting modern youth with Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy while advocating for peace, unity and social cohesion through the arts.In his moving acceptance speech, Dr. Shera said–“This award is not just a personal milestone but a tribute to the collective spirit of Kashmir’s artists and cultural advocates. I dedicate it to the youth of Kashmir and every silent contributor to our artistic heritage.” The Uttam Bharat Puraskar is a prestigious national honour awarded annually to individuals demonstrating outstanding service and social impact across various fields. Dr. Shera’s selection from a nationwide pool of nominees underscores the national significance of his cultural mission. The award ceremony concluded with cultural performances by local artists, reflecting the very ethos Dr. Shera has championed—celebrating heritage, empowering youth and preserving identity through art.