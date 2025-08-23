Dr Singh to inaugurate two high-tech innovation centres at IUST

Awantipora, Aug 22: In a major boost to innovation and entrepreneurship in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, will inaugurate two state-of-the-art facilities at the newly developed Innovation Campus of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Monday, August 25, 2025.The facilities include the Innovation Technology Business Incubator (iTBI), sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the iFactory under the Centre for Industry 4.0, sponsored by the Ministry of Heavy Industry, Government of India, the university said in a statement issued here.The event will also be graced by Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, and Shantmanu, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, J&K Government.The newly established labs aim to nurture innovation, foster startups, strengthen research and entrepreneurship, not just for IUST students and faculty but also for innovators across the region. This milestone aligns is part of IUST’s vision to create a vibrant industry-academia interface and promote technology-driven entrepreneurship in J&K.Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, IUST, said these labs are part of IUST’s broader mission to create a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in Jammu & Kashmir. “Through strategic initiatives like the CIED-IUST Foundation, skill development programs, and state-of-the-art facilities, we are empowering youth to translate ideas into scalable enterprises, thereby contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat and sustainable growth of our region,” Prof Romshoo said.The event will witness participation from Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Heavy Industries, senior officers of the J&K Govt., industry leaders, and academia, marking a significant step towards fostering technology-driven innovative solutions and a vibrant startup culture in J&K, the IUST said.