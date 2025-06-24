Dr S P Mukherjee’s life is timeless inspiration of patriotism: Sunil Sharma

Mumbai, June 23: Sunil Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, participated as the chief guest in a tribute programme at Bandra, Mumbai, on the occasion of Balidan Diwas of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

The event, organised by the Deep Kamal Foundation, was held at a location of historical significance—the very site where the first session of the Bharatiya Janata Party was convened.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Sharma said, “It was a matter of great pride and honour for me to pay tribute to the great patriot, thinker, and martyr Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at this sacred venue. Dr Mukherjee’s life is a timeless inspiration of patriotism, principles, and ultimate sacrifice. His dedication continues to guide every true patriot of this country to remain firm in their duty towards the nation.”

The senior BJP leader expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Deep Kamal Foundation for extending the invitation and providing an opportunity to remember and honour Dr Mukherjee’s unparalleled contributions to national unity and integrity. “Dr Mukherjee’s ideals serve as a guiding force for the youth and leadership of the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Sunil Sharma also honoured Veer Mata Jyoti Bhai Nayak, the proud mother of Shaheed Murali Nayak, who sacrificed his life for the nation during Operation Sindhur. “Touching her feet was a moment of profound emotion and pride. The nation bows in gratitude to families like hers, whose sacrifices remain etched in our collective memory,” he said.

Maharashtra’s Minister for Information Technology, Ashish Shelar, was also present at the event and lauded Dr Mukherjee’s legacy. “Dr Mukherjee laid the foundation of national integrity and ideological clarity. His struggle against Article 370 is a chapter of courageous resistance that continues to inspire generations,” Shelar remarked.

The programme concluded with a deep sense of reverence, reaffirming the commitment of BJP leaders to uphold the legacy of Dr Mukherjee and honour the sacrifices made for the unity and sovereignty of the nation.