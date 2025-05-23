Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS, hands over charge as J&K Administrative Secretary, to join Delhi Segment

Dr. Rashmi Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2007), a distinguished officer of the Indian Administrative Service, after an impactful three-year tenure in the Union Territory of J&K is now transitioning to the Delhi segment of the AGMUT cadre to take up new responsibilities.

Dr. Rashmi Singh joined J&K administration in May 2022 and assumed the role of Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, on May 31, 2022. During her stint in J&K she contributed to region’s administrative and developmental landscape in a selfless manner . In June 2023, she was assigned the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, showcasing her ability to handle multifaceted roles with efficiency.

In January 2024, Dr. Singh was transferred to the position of Commissioner/Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, while also serving as Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi. She was further entrusted with the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department, in October 2024, reflecting her versatility and commitment to public service.

During her tenure in J&K, Dr. Singh made significant contributions to tax administration, mining governance, and hospitality and protocol management. Her leadership was instrumental in promoting Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural and economic potential, notably through initiatives like Sambhaav Utsav 2.0. This vibrant platform showcased the region’s arts, crafts, and cuisine, fostering dialogue on sustainable tourism, e-commerce, youth employment, and the National Education Policy. Dr. Singh’s efforts in these areas, supported by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, helped position J&K as a hub for cultural exchange and economic growth.

Reflecting on her time in J&K, Dr. Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Union Territory. “It has been an honor to contribute to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir over the past three years. The warmth of the people, the vibrancy of its culture, and the collaborative spirit of the administration have made this journey truly rewarding,” she said.

Prior to her J&K assignment, Dr. Singh served as Executive Director, National Mission for Empowerment of Women, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, and held the additional charge of Special Secretary and Director, Social Welfare, Government of Delhi. Her extensive experience across diverse sectors has earned her a reputation as a dynamic and dedicated administrator.

As Dr. Singh prepares to take on her new role in Delhi, she leaves behind a legacy of excellence and commitment in J&K.