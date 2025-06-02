Dr. Karan Singh visits Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple

Chairman of Dharmarth Trust Dr. Karan Singh paid a visit to the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla on Monday and urged devotees to participate in the annual pilgrimage.

Speaking to the media during his visit, Dr. Singh addressed concerns raised after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, acknowledging that the incident had instilled fear among devotees.

However, he emphasized that India has responded strongly and urged pilgrims from across the country not to be deterred.

“The recent incident has understandably created apprehension, but our response has been resolute. I appeal to all devotees to come forward, take part in the Mata Kheer Bhawani and Amarnath Yatras, and visit Kashmir not only as pilgrims but also as tourists,” he said, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

Dr. Singh assured that both the Jammu & Kashmir administration and the Dharmarth Trust have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela.

He expressed confidence in the measures taken and encouraged people to uphold the spirit of unity and devotion.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani festival, held annually at the temple dedicated to the goddess Ragnya Devi, is one of the most important religious gatherings for the Kashmiri Pandit community—(KNO)