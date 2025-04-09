City

Dr. Hakim Irfan bags cardiology fellowship by SCAI, USA

‘Every achievement built on trust, love of my patients’

Srinagar, April 08: Adding another feather to his cap, noted Kashmiri interventional cardiologist, Dr. Hakim Irfan Showkat has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), USA. This recognition places him among an elite group of global cardiologists acknowledged for their outstanding expertise and contributions in the field of cardiovascular interventions.

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) is an internationally renowned professional body dedicated to advancing the field of interventional cardiology through education, research, innovation, and advocacy. The fellowship is conferred upon physicians who demonstrate exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication to the advancement of cardiovascular care.
Dr. Hakim Irfan, known for his clinical excellence, has completed rigorous training and achieved significant milestones throughout his medical career. This latest recognition is a testament to his enduring commitment to elevating cardiovascular healthcare, both regionally and globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hakim Irfan expressed gratitude, dedicating the fellowship to his family for their unwavering support, and to his patients, whom he described as the “heart of his journey.” He added: “Every achievement is built on the trust and love of my patients and the sacrifices of my family. This fellowship is as much theirs as it is mine.” The official fellowship convocation will be held in May 2025 in Texas, USA, where Dr. Hakim will be formally inducted as a Fellow of SCAI. The honour is expected to open new avenues for him to further contribute to innovation and excellence in cardiac care.

 

